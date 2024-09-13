Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 245,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 123,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

