Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $244.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.