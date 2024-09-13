Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 344,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,830,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $106,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

