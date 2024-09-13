BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.16. 65,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 107,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

BeyondSpring Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeyondSpring

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth $4,450,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

