BILL (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.24.

Shares of BILL opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,058.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,550.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,639.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,058.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BILL by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

