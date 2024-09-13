Biogen’s (BIIB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $292.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.52.

Get Biogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $197.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 12.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.