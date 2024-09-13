Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 18.9 %

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 6,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

