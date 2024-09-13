Bitcoin Price Hits $57,816.54 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $57,816.54 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,142.08 billion and approximately $29.55 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.05 or 0.00567399 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00034046 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00081548 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,753,553 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
