Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.01

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $1.96. Bitfarms shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 959,195 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $834.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 2,571,647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,163,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 1,404,895 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 885,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $4,016,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 299,273 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

