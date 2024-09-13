BitShares Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $323,011.45 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

