Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.56

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 282773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 77.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.