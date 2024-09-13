BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 132.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $740,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,498,000 after acquiring an additional 533,884 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 197.7% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $53.28.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

