Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 4.9%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 288,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,475,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 76.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 544,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

