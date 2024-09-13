Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 100,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 151,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Blue Moon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$12.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

