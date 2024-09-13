BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS) Trading Down 0.1%

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 13.81 and last traded at 13.82. Approximately 21,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 24,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.83.

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.52.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.