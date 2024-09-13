BNB (BNB) Price Tops $555.16 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $555.16 or 0.00925731 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $81.02 billion and $1.73 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,127 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,175.71876955. The last known price of BNB is 541.00718339 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2228 active market(s) with $1,640,945,360.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
