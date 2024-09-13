BNB (BNB) Price Tops $555.16 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $555.16 or 0.00925731 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $81.02 billion and $1.73 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,127 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

