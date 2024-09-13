Bokf Na Buys 9,235 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 49.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 20.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,030,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5,700.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $355.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,665,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,665,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,989 shares of company stock valued at $37,891,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

