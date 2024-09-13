Bokf Na Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.