Bokf Na Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after buying an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after acquiring an additional 337,729 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,439 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,302 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

