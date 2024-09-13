Bokf Na Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

