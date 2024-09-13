Bokf Na Has $8.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 575,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJS opened at $102.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.