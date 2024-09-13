Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Xylem by 96.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Argus upped their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.85. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

