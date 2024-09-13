Bokf Na Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 108,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $270.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.