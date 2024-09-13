Bokf Na Sells 11,870 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ON were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at about $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ON by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after buying an additional 516,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,916,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.16.

View Our Latest Report on ON

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.