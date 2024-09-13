Bokf Na Sells 1,751 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EG opened at $379.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.11. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.21 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.