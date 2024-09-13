Bokf Na Sells 2,765 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

