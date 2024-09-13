Bokf Na Sells 3,293 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 81.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 203,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $217.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average of $207.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.