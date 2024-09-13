Bokf Na Sells 6,098 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Corteva by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Corteva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 826,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,729,000 after acquiring an additional 48,477 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.69 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

