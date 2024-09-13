Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOUYY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,833. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

