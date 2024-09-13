BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Evan Hafer Sells 3,000,000 Shares

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Evan Hafer sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BRC Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE BRCC opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. BRC Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BRC had a positive return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRCC

Institutional Trading of BRC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in BRC by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BRC by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 351,757 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in BRC by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 802,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 632,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.