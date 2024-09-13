Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

Get Bridges Capital Tactical ETF alerts:

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridges Capital Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.