Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Up 101.8% in August

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,600 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the August 15th total of 369,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 794,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Bright Green news, CFO Saleem Elmasri sold 398,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $79,754.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,201,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Green stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) by 797.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,337 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bright Green worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGXX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 623,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Bright Green has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

