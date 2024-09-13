Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the August 15th total of 72,700 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

Bright Minds Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,482. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRUG Free Report ) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 4.25% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.