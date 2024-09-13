Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the August 15th total of 72,700 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance
Bright Minds Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,482. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.54.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
