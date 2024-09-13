Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,589,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the August 15th total of 31,491,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146,473.3 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Brilliance China Automotive stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Brilliance China Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer durables company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.

