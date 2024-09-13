Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $173.50 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $164.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.20 and a 200 day moving average of $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,367,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

