Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $210.52 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

