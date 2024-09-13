Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Up 58.7% in August

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

Several research firms have commented on BNL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after buying an additional 164,136 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

