Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target at $43.41

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $702,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 311.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 597.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,369 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.