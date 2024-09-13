Brokers Set Expectations for Patterson Companies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PDCO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of PDCO opened at $21.09 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 89,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

