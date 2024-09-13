Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.55

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 27518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97.

Insider Transactions at Brompton Split Banc

In related news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$86,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $252,168.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

