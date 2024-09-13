Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAM. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,605,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

