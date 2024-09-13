BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOO. Raymond James lowered their price target on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$96.00.

TSE:DOO opened at C$84.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.25. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$108.01.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.3681507 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

