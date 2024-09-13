Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) Insider Reginald(Reg) Weine Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB – Get Free Report) insider Reginald(Reg) Weine acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($83,333.33).

Reginald(Reg) Weine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bubs Australia alerts:

On Wednesday, June 26th, Reginald(Reg) Weine bought 50,000 shares of Bubs Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$6,250.00 ($4,166.67).

On Monday, June 24th, Reginald(Reg) Weine purchased 50,000 shares of Bubs Australia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,250.00 ($4,166.67).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Reginald(Reg) Weine acquired 150,000 shares of Bubs Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$19,500.00 ($13,000.00).

Bubs Australia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Bubs Australia

Bubs Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of various infant nutrition products in Australia, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers organic baby food, goat milk infant formula, cow's milk, adult goat milk powder, and fresh dairy products, as well as plant based baby food pouches, cereals and porridges, rusks, and snacks under the Bubs brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bubs Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bubs Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.