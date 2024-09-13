Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Bunzl Stock Up 2.1 %
BZLFY traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.
Bunzl Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.