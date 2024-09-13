Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bunzl Stock Up 2.1 %

BZLFY traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

