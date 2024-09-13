Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.46) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.84).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 723.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 985.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 789.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 555.61 ($7.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,186 ($28.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.74), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($164,447.68). In other Burberry Group news, insider Alessandra Cozzani acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £8,217 ($10,745.39). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.74), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($164,447.68). 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

