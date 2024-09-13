Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Down 4.8%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,880,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,678,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bushveld Minerals news, insider Craig W. Coltman purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,846.21). In related news, insider Craig W. Coltman purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,846.21). Also, insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,538.51). 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

