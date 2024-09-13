Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calbee Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLBEY traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.87. 1,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263. Calbee has a 52-week low of C$4.31 and a 52-week high of C$6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.36.

Get Calbee alerts:

About Calbee

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.