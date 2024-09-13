Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calbee Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLBEY traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.87. 1,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263. Calbee has a 52-week low of C$4.31 and a 52-week high of C$6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.36.
About Calbee
