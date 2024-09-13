Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Caleres has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $44.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

