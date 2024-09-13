Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 60.7% in August

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

CALT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 4,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.89 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a negative return on equity of 212.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

