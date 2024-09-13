Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.92

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.92 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 45.66 ($0.60). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 10,738 shares trading hands.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.36 million, a PE ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.86.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

